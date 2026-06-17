Europe’s Ariane 6 prepares for heaviest-ever Ariane launch with 36 Amazon Leo satellites

Europe’s powerful Ariane 6 rocket is set to make history today, June 17, by launching the heaviest payload ever carried by an Ariane launcher. The mission will send 36 Amazon Leo internet satellites into low-Earth orbit, marking another major step in Amazon’s effort to build a global satellite broadband network.
The launch is scheduled from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, during a 29-minute launch window that opens at 7:53 am EDT (5:23 pm IST). The mission is being conducted by Arianespace, the French launch services provider that operates the Ariane 6 rocket.
The flight will be a milestone for both Amazon and Europe’s next-generation heavy-lift rocket. According to Arianespace, the mission will carry the largest satellite stack and the heaviest payload ever launched by an Ariane vehicle.
The 36 satellites are part of Amazon’s Project Kuiper, recently rebranded as Amazon Leo, a satellite internet constellation designed to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink network. Amazon plans to deploy more than 3,200 satellites in low-Earth orbit through more than 80 launches over the coming years.
While ambitious, the project still trails Starlink by a significant margin. SpaceX currently operates more than 10,500 satellites in orbit and continues to expand the constellation.
Today’s mission will be Amazon Leo’s 14th launch overall, including the company’s prototype satellite mission in 2023. It will also be the third Amazon Leo mission flown aboard an Ariane 6 rocket. The previous two Ariane 6 launches carried 32 satellites each, making this the largest Kuiper payload launched by Europe’s new rocket.
The mission will also showcase an upgraded version of Ariane 6. For the first time, the rocket will use the more powerful P160C solid rocket boosters, which increase its payload capacity to low-Earth orbit by more than two tonnes. The upgraded boosters are expected to enhance Ariane 6’s capabilities for future scientific, exploration and commercial missions.
If the launch proceeds as planned, the satellites will be deployed at an altitude of approximately 465 kilometres above Earth. Arianespace expects all 36 spacecraft to separate successfully from the rocket about one hour and 51 minutes after liftoff.
The launch is another important moment in Ariane 6’s comeback story. The rocket suffered years of delays and was originally expected to enter service in 2020. It finally made its debut in July 2024 and has since completed a series of successful missions. Today’s flight will be the eighth launch overall for the European launcher.
For Amazon, the mission represents continued progress toward building a satellite internet network capable of serving customers around the world. For Europe, it is an opportunity to demonstrate the growing capabilities of Ariane 6 as it seeks to strengthen its position in the increasingly competitive global launch market.