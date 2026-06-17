Europe’s Ariane 6 prepares for heaviest-ever Ariane launch with 36 Amazon Leo satellites

An Ariane 6 rocket stands on the launch pad in French Guiana ahead of a mission carrying 36 Amazon Leo internet satellites into low-Earth orbit. (Image: X/ESA)

Europe’s powerful Ariane 6 rocket is set to make history today, June 17, by launching the heaviest payload ever carried by an Ariane launcher. The mission will send 36 Amazon Leo internet satellites into low-Earth orbit, marking another major step in Amazon’s effort to build a global satellite broadband network.

The launch is scheduled from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, during a 29-minute launch window that opens at 7:53 am EDT (5:23 pm IST). The mission is being conducted by Arianespace, the French launch services provider that operates the Ariane 6 rocket.

The flight will be a milestone for both Amazon and Europe’s next-generation heavy-lift rocket. According to Arianespace, the mission will carry the largest satellite stack and the heaviest payload ever launched by an Ariane vehicle.