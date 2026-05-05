Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower 2026 tomorrow: When and how to watch in India

Earth moves through this stream of dust each year at this same point in time. When this dust and debris enter the earth’s atmosphere at a very high velocity, it gets burned out and causes a bright trail of lights that people call ‘shooting stars’, which is called the Eta Aquarid. (Image for representation: Unsplash)

Skywatchers are in for a brief but exciting celestial event as the Eta Aquarid meteor shower reaches its peak this week. Triggered by debris left behind by Halley’s Comet, the annual shower is known for its fast-moving meteors and bright streaks across the night sky.

While it is more prominently visible in the southern hemisphere, observers in India can still catch the spectacle in the early morning hours, provided the skies are clear and viewing conditions are favourable.

Earth moves through this stream of dust each year at this same point in time. When this dust and debris enter the earth’s atmosphere at a very high velocity, it gets burned out and causes a bright trail of lights that people call ‘shooting stars’.