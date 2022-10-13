scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

ESA spacecraft takes fiery images of Sun before close fly-by

ESA's Solar Orbiter took a sequence of images of the Sun before its close fly-by today.

Sun images, solar orbiterThese images were taken by ESA's Solar Orbiter. (Image credit: ESA & NASA/Solar Orbiter/EUI Team)

The Solar Orbiter mission led by the European Space Agency (ESA) had its last close approach to the Sun at around 12.42 AM today. But before it did. It took a sequence of images that depict the sun blazing in all its glory, popping and crackling with solar explosions. The sequence released by ESA contains images taken between September 20 and October 10.

The images were taken with the Solar Orbiter’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) while using its full Sun mode to capture the Sun at a wavelength of 17 nanometres. This wavelength of emitted by the gas in the Sun’s atmosphere with temperatures around a million degrees Celsius. The colours in the images are added artificially because the original wavelength of the light is invisible to the human eye.

ALSO READ |James Webb Space Telescope captures curious concentric rings in space

The image appears to jump slightly towards the end of the sequence since those frames are missing because EUI was not returning data to Earth on those days. The gaps can be seen in the coloured bar at the top, which shows how the sequence is going through the data taken over days.

There has been an increase in solar activity in recent years. In February, SpaceX lost an entire fleet of Starlink satellites due to a solar storm that knocked them out of orbit. According to Space.com, a major solar flare caused radio blackouts in North America as the region was reeling from Hurricane Ian. Since many of our communication systems are satellite-dependent, such solar activity presents a huge risk for humanity.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

The Solar Orbiter plays an important role in helping scientists understand the Sun and “space weather” so that the satellites orbiting the Earth can be operated safely and securely without any disruptions to communications.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 02:59:43 pm
Next Story

Delhi HC directs CBI to arrest absconding ‘godman’ of Rohini ashram

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement