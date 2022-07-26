scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

ESA’s Mars Express captures image of ‘Martian Grand Canyon’ bigger than the real thing

The Valles Marineris is almost ten times longer, twenty times wider and five times deeper than the Grand Canyon here on Earth. It is 4000 kilometres long, 200 kilometres wide and up to 7 kilometres deep.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
July 26, 2022 12:46:39 pm
The image taken by Mars Express shows the two trenches (or chasma) that form part of the western region of Valles Marineris. (Image credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin)

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Mars Express probe has captured images of the Valles Marineris, which is the largest canyon system in the Solar System. Valles Marineris is almost ten times longer, twenty times wider and five times deeper than the Grand Canyon. To put that into perspective, it spans a distance larger than that between Kashmir and Kanyakumari.

Its 4000-kilometre length, 200-kilometre width and depth of up to 7 kilometres is not the only thing that makes Valles Marineris different from the Grand Canyon. The terrestrial canyon was formed when the Colorado River eroded away rock while Valles Marineris is believed to have been formed through the drifting apart of tectonic plates.

The image taken by Mars Express shows the two trenches (or chasma) that form part of the western region of Valles Marineris. On the left, which is south in the image, is the 840-kilometre-long lus Chasma and on the right is the 805-kilometre-long Tithonium Chasma. While the high-resolution image shows incredible surface detail, a topographic map reveals how incredibly deep the chasmata are: as deep as 7 kilometres.

Also Read |Nasa on building a nuclear reactor in space and what’s next

A patch of dark sand at the top of Tithonium Chasma brings colour contrast to the image. Scientists believe this sand may have come from the nearby Tharsis volcanic region. Neighbouring the dark sand dunes are two light-toned mounds, one of which is cut in half by the top border of the image.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...

These mounds are actually mountains rising more than 3,000 metres. Martian winds have strongly eroded their surface, suggesting that they are made of a weaker material than the rock that surrounds them.

The space between the two mounds is marked by a series of smaller bumps. Investigations by Mars Express have discovered water-bearing sulphate minerals in the region. One theory suggests that the chasma may have been filled by liquid, and the bumps were formed by the evaporation of this liquid. But this theory is heavily contested.

On the lower right of the mount, there are parallel lines and debris piles that indicate a recent landslide. This landslide was caused by the collapse of the canyon wall on the right and is likely to have occurred recently since it has not been eroded strongly.

The lus Chasma also has a bunch of fascinating features. The pulling apart of tectonic plates that created the chasma also appears to have caused jagged triangular formations of rock that look like a row of shark teeth. These rock formations have collapsed and have been eroded over time.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’
From The Archives

Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’

Premium
Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport
Kerala

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport

Uddhav likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Uddhav likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Premium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Her SOS

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement