scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

ESA astronaut clicks beautiful pictures of lunar eclipse from International Space Station

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station were also lucky enough to get a view of the total lunar eclipse.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
May 17, 2022 12:43:17 pm
Image shows the lunar eclipse framed by the solar panels of the international space station above and the earth below it.One of the images shared by the astronaut shows the lunar eclipse framed by solar panels of ISS and the Earth below it. (Image credit: Samantha Cristoforetti/ESA via Twitter)

The moon didn’t just put on a show for us here on Earth during the lunar eclipse yesterday: astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) also had a great view of the event. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti shared a series of stunning images of the eclipse as seen from ISS on Twitter.

One of the photos shows the lunar eclipse happening, framed between the blades of the space station’s solar panels and a massive blue expanse that is Earth. In another picture, the lunar eclipse is sandwiched between the blades of the solar panel. In all the images, you can see the shading of the moon’s surface caused by the shadow of the earth.

Best of Express Premium

Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
Rural pinches more in high inflation statesPremium
Rural pinches more in high inflation states
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...Premium
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...
More Premium Stories >>
Also See |Lunar Eclipse 2022: A look at the stunning pics capturing ‘Super blood moon’ of May 16

Yesterday’s lunar eclipse was special for many reasons. The first is that it was a full eclipse, which is a rare event by itself and the other is the fact that it coincided with the “supermoon,” which is when the full moon appears biggest in the sky because it is at its closes point to the earth in its orbit around Earth.

Cristoforetti also shared another image in a separate tweet showing just the moon juxtaposed against the darkness of space, peeking above the curvature of the Earth and its atmosphere which looks almost like a blue glow surrounding the planet.

Even though the total lunar eclipse wasn’t visible to stargazers from India, various sources livestreamed the event from many different locations around the world. But don’t worry if you missed it. Some of those livestreams are still available for viewing as recorded videos. You can also see some of the beautiful images of the eclipse clicked by photographers from different locations.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement