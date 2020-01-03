This is how Elon Musk’s SpaceX will send astronauts to space

Elon Musk shows off how a manned flight of Crew Dragon to ISS will look like. Elon Musk shows off how a manned flight of Crew Dragon to ISS will look like.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in a tweet has shared a video simulation of how the company’s own Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station (ISS) would look like. In the video, we can see a flight crew boarding the Crew Dragon, countdown, take off and separation from the Falcon 9 rocket. It also shows the capsule docking at the ISS and then detaching and making a return to Earth.

According to an Engadget report, NASA is hoping that the Crew Dragon capsule should be ready for its first crewed “Demo-2” test flight to the ISS in the first quarter of 2020.

Simulation of first crewed flight of Falcon 9 / Dragon 2020 @NASA pic.twitter.com/BSDPYTcVIG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2019

To recall, SpaceX back in November completed a series of static fire engine tests of Crew Dragon, demonstrating an in-flight launch escape.

However, back in April, while running a similar set of engine tests an anomaly occurred due to which there was an explosion, which caused the loss of the vehicle, but no one was injured during the tests. Later, it was revealed that the explosion happened due to a slug of liquid propellant in the high-flow helium pressurisation system, which caused a titanium ignition event.

SpaceX has now redesigned components of the system, which eliminate the possibility of slugs entering the high-flow pressurisation system.

And to test if the modifications and the redesign were successful, the company conducted a successful uncrewed test flight of Crew Dragon. The test flight was successful as Crew Dragon was successfully able to fly to ISS, dock and return back to Earth.

