Elon Musk gives a glimpse of SpaceX’s new BFR and Mars Base Alpha

Elon Musk had previously announced to carry our two BFR cargo missions to Mars by 2022. So to be able to stick to the original timeline, SpaceX seems to be planning to start testing its BFR system early next year.

In what could be exciting news for space enthusiasts around the world, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted two photos on his Twitter profile that give a glimpse into the company’s future deep space missions. One of the images is that of BFR and the other of SpaceX’s Mars Base Alpha.

Big Falcon Rocket or BFR was initially announced by Musk in September last year. It’s not a secret that billionaire entrepreneur has been laying out plans for transport to the red planet for quite some time now.

Musk had previously announced to carry two BFR cargo missions to Mars by 2022. So in order to be prepared for what’s coming and stick to the original timeline announced by the SpaceX chief himself, the company seems to be planning to start testing its BFR system early next year.

Mars Base Alpha pic.twitter.com/O1llQp8rFY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2018

In addition to Mars, SpaceX also has plans for transport to the Earth’s close companion, Moon. In fact, the company had previously posted a concept of the company’s Moon Base Alpha on its Instagram, only to be taken down later. But the BFR design was different than Mars Base.

SpaceX announced earlier this week that a Japanese businessman Yusaku Maezawa, the founder and chief executive of online fashion retailer Zozo, will be its first private passenger on a trip around the Moon.

