scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

NASA’s latest study to test gravity confirms Einstein’s theory, dark energy remains an enigma

The Dark Energy Survey has so far measured the shapes of over 100 million galaxies, and the observations match what's predicted by Einstein's theory so far, leaving no explanation for dark energy.

Image of a distant galaxy cluster showing a phenomenon called gravitational lensingThe distortion of shapes in this image taken by NASA's Webb telescope is caused by a phenomenon called gravitational lensing. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

Our universe is expanding at an accelerating rate and no one is really sure why. This seemingly contradicts current scientific knowledge of how gravity works and how it affects the world we live in. The cause of this acceleration is called “dark energy,” and it remains a mystery. But NASA scientists are helping probe this enigma by testing gravity. According to the space agency, this phenomenon where the universe is expanding at an accelerating rate is almost as if you threw an apple in the air and it continued to move upwards, getting faster and faster.

The latest effort to understand whether this is all a misunderstanding comes from a new study from the Dark Energy Survey (DES). DES is an international collaborative effort that maps hundreds of millions of galaxies, detects thousands of supernovae and finds patterns of cosmic structure.

Also Read |Sharpest ever image of most massive known star suggests it may not be that massive

The new study uses the 4-metre Victo M Blanco Telescope in Chile to conduct what according to the space agency are the most precise tests yet of Albert Einstein’s theory of gravity at the cosmic scale. It finds that the current understanding appears to be correct. The results were presented at the International Conference on Particle Physics and Cosmology in Rio de Janeiro.

Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity was developed more than a century ago and describes gravity in a way that has so far accurately predicted various phenomena, including the existence of black holes. But, according to some scientists, there may be a need to modify some of its equations or add new components if it can’t explain dark energy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

To test that out, DES members looked for evidence that gravity’s strength has varied throughout the universe’s history or over distances. If that were the case, it would indicate that Einstein’s theory is incomplete, which would bring us closer to explaining the universe’s accelerating expansion.

In addition to the Blanco telescope, the members also examined data from ESA’s Planck satellite. But the study found out that Einstein’s theory still holds, meaning that there is still no explanation for dark energy.

In order to arrive at this conclusion, scientists needed to look deep into the universe’s past. They did this by looking at objects that are really far away. A light-year is about 9.5 trillion kilometres, or the distance that light can travel in a year. This means that an object one light-year away appears to as us as it was a year ago. That means that galaxies billions of light-years away appears to us as they were billions of years ago. The observations made by the scientist matched what is predicted by Einstein’s theory, once again leaving dark energy with no explanation.

Advertisement

This research will be furthered by two upcoming NASA missions. Euclid, slated for a 2023 launch and Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, scheduled for a 2027 launch. Both telescopes will help scientists look further back in time to further probe the presence of dark energy.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 01:45:18 pm
Next Story

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are having the time of their life in Spain. See pics

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

On disqualification plea against Soren, EC sends opinion to Guv

On disqualification plea against Soren, EC sends opinion to Guv

BWF World Championships Live: Saina Nehwal in action

BWF World Championships Live: Saina Nehwal in action

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement