Earth’s crust is breaking up under Cascadia, study finds

For the first time, scientists have directly observed a subduction zone breaking apart deep beneath the ocean, offering a rare glimpse into a process that usually unfolds over millions of years. The discovery centres on the Juan de Fuca Plate, which is slowly sinking beneath the North American Plate off the coast of the Pacific Northwest.

Using advanced seismic imaging, researchers found that instead of moving as a single solid slab, the plate is tearing into pieces as it descends. The findings, published in the journal Science Advances, provide new insight into how these massive geological systems evolve and may reshape how scientists understand earthquakes in the region.

Subduction zones, where one tectonic plate slides beneath another, are among the most powerful forces on Earth. They are responsible for major earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and the recycling of Earth’s crust into the mantle. Yet scientists have long known that these zones do not last forever.

Why subduction zones break down

Researchers have struggled to understand what causes these systems to eventually stop. “Getting a subduction zone started is like trying to push a train uphill—it takes a huge effort,” Brandon Shuck, an assistant professor at Louisiana State University and lead author of the study, said in a statement. “But once it’s moving, it’s like the train is racing downhill, impossible to stop. Ending it requires something dramatic—basically, a train wreck.”

The new evidence suggests that the end does not come all at once. Instead, the plate breaks apart gradually. Off the coast of Vancouver Island in the Cascadia region, scientists observed the plate tearing piece by piece, forming smaller fragments known as microplates.

“This is the first time we have a clear picture of a subduction zone caught in the act of dying,” Shuck said. “Rather than shutting down all at once, the plate is ripping apart piece by piece, creating smaller microplates and new boundaries. So instead of a big train wreck, it’s like watching a train slowly derail, one car at a time.”

Inside the seismic imaging breakthrough

The discovery was made possible by a detailed survey carried out in 2021, known as the Cascadia Seismic Imaging Experiment. Researchers used seismic reflection imaging—similar to an ultrasound—to map structures deep beneath the ocean floor.

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Led by Suzanne Carbotte, the team sent sound waves into the seabed and recorded their echoes using a long array of underwater sensors. The data revealed large fractures cutting through the plate, including a major fault where sections have dropped by several kilometres.

“There’s a very large fault that’s actively breaking the [subducting] plate,” Shuck explained. “It’s not 100 per cent torn off yet, but it’s close.”

Earthquake patterns in the region support these findings. Some sections along a long tear are still active, while others are unusually quiet, suggesting that parts of the plate have already separated. “Once a piece has completely broken off, it no longer produces earthquakes because the rocks aren’t stuck together anymore,” he said.

What it means for earthquakes

The study shows that subduction zones shut down gradually, in stages, rather than in a single event. Over time, as pieces break away, the larger plate loses momentum, and the entire system may eventually stop.

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This process may also explain similar fragments found elsewhere on Earth, including remnants of ancient plates near Baja California. Scientists now believe those pieces likely formed through the same slow breakup.

For the Pacific Northwest, the findings do not immediately change the known earthquake risk. The Cascadia region remains capable of producing major earthquakes and tsunamis. However, the new data could help researchers better understand how seismic energy moves through the region and improve future hazard models.