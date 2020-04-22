Here’s how to celebrate Earth Day without leaving home

Earth Day 2020: Here is how you can celebrate the event online. (Image: Amber Avalona/Pixabay) Earth Day 2020: Here is how you can celebrate the event online. (Image: Amber Avalona/Pixabay)

Earth Day, first celebrated 50-years ago in 1970, is an annual event that is observed around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for the environment protection and includes events coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 countries.

As we all are stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Earth Day is different from other year’s celebrations. That is why the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has made an online toolkit to help you celebrate Earth Day 2020 at your home.

The 50th anniversary Earth Day toolkit includes an online quiz, videos, posters and other resources created specifically for this year’s event. “Fifty years ago, people around the world celebrated the first Earth Day (April 22, 1970). Organizers selected dates and planned activities specifically to engage young people in the growing environmental awareness movement,” NASA said in a statement.

Also read | Apollo 13 in Real Time: Relive the disaster that failed moon landing 50 years ago

“As most of us observe Earth Day at Home this year, NASA has pulled together a variety of resources from across the agency into this online toolkit,” it added.

All the NASA resources are free and available to everyone including teachers, students, parents, civic leaders, and museums. The space agency is also encouraging people to share photos on social media marking the 50th anniversary of the Earth Day with hashtag #EarthDayAtHome.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

“To help us build a virtual sense of community as we mark Earth Day apart, we encourage you to share on social media photos and images of how you marked the 50th anniversary, using the hashtag #EarthDayAtHome,” it said.

NASA’s Earth Day resources include material from NASA Science Mission Directorate, global climate change lessons, culture-based climate science educational resources, NASA Wavelength, NASA STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Engagement, NASA Space Place, and much more. You can find the complete set of resources right here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd