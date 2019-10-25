Dust on the Moon might create problems for lunar explorers

The dust on the surface of the Moon could be a problem for astronauts exploring the Earth’s satellite. According to a report by Space.com, a dozen of astronauts had kicked up the powdery surface of the Moon from 1969 till 1972.

“The more time you spend there, the more you get covered from helmet to boots with lunar dust,” the report said quoting Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

Like Aldrin, Apollo 17 commander Gene Cernan too had expressed similar concerns in a briefing that followed his mission, which was the last human lunar mission. “I think dust is probably one of our greatest inhibitors to a nominal operation on the moon. I think we can overcome other physiological or physical or mechanical problems except dust,” the report said quoting Cernan.

Lunar dust’s coarse nature

The members of the Apollo missions tracked lunar material all the way inside the lunar landers. After removing their gloves and helmets, the astronauts who went on the Moon could feel the rough nature of the dust. The dust could reach into everything so much so that astronauts could distinctly identify it as the odour of the Moon.

Aldrin, according to the report, remembers that the Moon’s dust had stained their suits and equipment during their Apollo 11 mission and the dust smelled like burnt charcoal or the ashes which are leftover at a fireplace on which a little water is sprinkled over.

Apart from Aldrin, Harrison “Jack” Schmitt of Apollo 17 mission said, “All I can say is that everyone’s instant impression of the smell was that of spent gunpowder, not that it was ‘metallic’ or ‘acrid.’ Spent gunpowder smell probably was much more implanted in our memories than other comparable smells.”

Schmitt had also developed what is now termed as extraterrestrial hay fever, one of the first recorded in space. He developed a sharp reaction to the lunar dust which had led the cartilage plates on the walls of his nasal chambers to swell up.

Astronautical hygiene

Humans are aiming to colonise the Earth’s only satellite and are preparing to step foot on its surface over the next decade. There are various political, economic and financial reasons to colonise the Moon particularly to extract water and mine resources from it amid falling resources on our home planet.

While there will be opportunities to make use of these resources there will also be some concerns to be addressed such as the exposure of the astronauts to the lunar dust.

A UK-based scientist John Cain, who is the first scientist to define “astronautical hygiene”, a branch of occupational medicine which aims at controlling the exposure of astronauts to hazardous substances in a low-gravity environment.

“It is essential that the nature of the lunar dust is known, its effects on the body understood, the routes of exposure identified and the means to reduce exposure are developed,” the Space.com report said quoting Cain. The work in this direction is being carried out in the UK, the US, the European Union, China, Russia and India.

Reaction of Moon dust

According to Cain, the Moon’s regolith contains several types of reactive dust. These include silicon dioxide (50 per cent), iron oxide and calcium oxide (45 per cent), and other oxides (5 per cent). Silicon dioxide is highly toxic; the dusts which contain silica on Earth are responsible for silicosis, which is a life-threatening lung disease that is found mainly in stonemasons.

“The location of the deposition of dust particles in the lungs will depend on the particle size, with nanoparticles penetrating deep into the lungs,” Space.com reported quoting Cain. “The moon’s lower gravity will have a significant impact on where the nanoparticles are deposited and the subsequent exposure health effects.”

He explained that there are opportunities on the lunar surface to investigate the exposure health effects to nanoparticles in a low gravity environment, especially the lung cellular responses. By doing a thorough analysis of the dust particles we can take measures to control the exposure to it. Spacesuits having low dust retention could be introduced or magnetic-separation techniques for the dust or particle beams to remove dust from surfaces could be used.

“The improved insights into human physiology and medicine, in particular respiration in a low-gravity environment, will have potential benefits on Earth — for example, for developing new means to deliver medicines and for developing new treatments,” Cain told Space.com.

Might be helpful in treating skin diseases

The lunar just is abrasive which might help scientists in the study of mechanisms and treatments of skin damage.

According to Cain, “The investigation of skin cellular changes, due to dust damage in a low-gravity environment, will be invaluable for the cosmetic industry in the development of terrestrial applications to treat skin conditions.”

If the astronauts do further explorations on the lunar surface, it might affect them in multiple ways, including their skin. If humans settle down on the Moon in the future, they may require some kind of protection to avoid the harsh lunar conditions.

In such a case, the development and application of “exposome screening” can come in handy. Cain has explained that people with the necessary genetic makeup to resist radiation and the long-term impacts of micro-gravity will be at a major advantage for the moon journey.