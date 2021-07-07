scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Must Read

Drone footage of Salton Sea shows California drought impact

Drought has scorched much of the U.S. West, prompting farmers in California to leave fields fallow

By: Reuters |
July 7, 2021 6:29:48 pm
An aerial view shows dead palm trees on the beach near the Salton SeaAn aerial view shows dead palm trees on the beach near the Salton Sea, as California faces its worst drought since 1977. (REUTERS)

Drone footage taken at the Salton Sea, California’s largest inland lake, shows the dramatic effects of the state’s worst drought since 1977. Its receding shoreline has caused an ecological crisis as exposed silt is carried into surrounding areas. From the air, brown furrowed fields stretch as far as the eye can see and the sun beats down on an almost evaporated canal that looks like a gaping wound. Dusty former boat launches have fallen into disuse, too far from the waters they once served. Drought has scorched much of the U.S. West, prompting farmers in California to leave fields fallow and triggering water and energy rationing in several states.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jul 07: Latest News

Advertisement