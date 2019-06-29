Dr M Annadurai, Project director, Chandrayaan 1: ‘Chandrayaan 2 logical extension of what we did in first mission’

Dr M Annadurai served as project director for ISRO’s first mission to the moon Chandrayaan 1 and worked on the Chandrayaan 2 project, scheduled to be launched on July 15 for ISRO’s first soft landing on the moon.

Advertising

You were project director for the Chandrayaan 1 mission undertaken in 2008 and the first project director for the Chandrayaan 2 mission. How different are the two?

Overall, the project is more or less the same — it is a logical extension of whatever we have done with Chandrayaan 1. The only thing is that in Chandrayaan 1 we had the 35 kg moon impact probe which we released after getting to the moon. It crashed on a targeted spot. Now we are going to have a controlled soft landing. Previously, it was like passive throwing of the moon impact probe from the orbiter. The orbiter in Chandrayaan 2 is the same as the Chandrayaan 1 — that is why we were ready with the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter some three or four years ago. Unfortunately, the Russians dropped out (of making a lander and rover). That was the orbiter eventually used as the Mars orbiter in the Mars mission (2013-14). That is the secret behind how we were able to do the Mangalyaan project in 13 months. The lander is new.

The Chandrayaan 1 launch was on the lightweight PSLV but the Chandrayaan 2 is on the powerful GSLV Mk III. What difference does this make to the project?

Advertising

The GSLV will put a heavier payload further into space. This is how it was originally planned as well. We now have the Mk III instead of the Mk II. Once you put it in an orbit, it will be more or less what was done with the Chandrayaan 1 mission. We were the first people in the world to use a launcher like the PSLV and do a mission like Chandrayaan 1. We launched on October 22, 2008 and reached only on November 8. We took so many days because we gradually increased the orbit (firing on board engines) to finally reach the orbit of the moon.

In Chandrayaan 1, there were issues with lunar heat radiation which caused damages to the orbiter leading to a premature end to the project. Have those issues been addressed?

Although the heat radiation was identified initially as the cause of the shortening of the Chandrayaan 1 mission, we found an inherent issue with one of the imported dc/dc converters used in the spacecraft itself. We used some 757 of them in Chandrayaan 1. That was used worldwide but unfortunately the batch we used, developed problems. Heat was generated internally as a consequence of the faulty converters and along with the environment, a hot spot was created. We made a correction in Mangalyaan orbiter. We made our own dc/dc converters. Over and above that, whatever inputs we got from Chandrayaan 1 are going into Chandrayaan 2. This is especially for the orbiter which will be used for more than a couple of months.

What is the communication network between the rover, the lander, orbiter and earth?

The rover can communicate only to the lander (for power optimisation) but the lander and orbiter can communicate with each other and earth. Lander is more like a relay.

The Chandrayaan 2 project now has a woman project director. How significant is it?

It is not something new. You know there is T K Anuradha (who has headed some of ISRO’s communication satellite programmes). There was Vallarmathi for the RISAT project. We have other women as well (in key roles).

How would you describe the Chandrayaan 2 project director Dr Muthayya Vanitha?

For some time, she worked with me. She is a systems engineer and as project director, she needs to know about all the systems. She picked up her knowledge in the period she was the associate director and was then made the project director. She has done well as project director.