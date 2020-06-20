Solar Eclipse June 2020: Dos and Don’ts during the Solar eclipse

Solar Eclipse 2020: Here are some dos and don’ts that you need to follow while viewing the June 21 solar eclipse. (Representational Image: Pixabay) Solar Eclipse 2020: Here are some dos and don’ts that you need to follow while viewing the June 21 solar eclipse. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

Solar Eclipse 2020: Tomorrow we will get to see the first solar eclipse of 2020, which is also the last solar eclipse that will be visible from India for the next 28 months, according to the Nehru Planetarium. The next solar eclipse visible from India will take place on October 25, 2022, and that is why some of us do not want to miss this natural phenomenon. However, trying to view the eclipse without the right precautions can damage your eyes.

To know at which time you will be able to view the annular solar eclipse, you can click here.

Dos to watch the June 21 solar eclipse

* The rays of the sun are extremely bright and damaging when looked at directly. Special glasses can be purchased specifically for this purpose. If you are an avid sun observer we would recommend that you invest in a good pair of solar viewing glasses. However, if you just want to see this specific phenomenon, you can get one’s made out of cardboard.

* Due to the current COVID-19 situation many would not be able to arrange for these special glasses. They can try getting a welder’s filter, which is used by arc welders in fabrication shops. These sheets can be purchased from hardware shops.

* If you cannot arrange a pair of solar glasses or a welder’s filter, you can use the pinhole imaging technique. To employ this technique, you need to make a pinhole in a card sheet and hold it under the Sun, below which you need to keep a white paper. This will put up an image of the Sun on the paper.

* Using the pinhole imaging technique you can also put up the image of the Sun directly on a wall. To do so, you can tape a pinhole card sheet o a mirror and reflect the image of the Sun on a distant wall.

* You can use a similar imaging technique by putting up a white paper sheet on which you redirect the damage of the sun by holding a pair of binoculars on top of it.

Don’ts to watch the June 21 solar eclipse

* Don’t look at the Sun directly.

* Ordinary sunglasses should not be used to view the phenomenon.

* Do not look at the reflection of the Sun in the water.

* Do not try to cover glass with lampblack or carbon soot and then try to view the eclipse.

