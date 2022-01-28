Forget metals, chemists use DNA to build the world’s tiniest antenna

A team of researchers at the University of Montreal have developed a nanoantenna made of DNA (nucleic acid) and polyethylene glycol (PEG) to study changes in the structure of protein molecules.

These fluorescent nanoantenna offer a distinct advantage over the fluorescent dyes that are ubiquitously used in biotechnology. The latter ‘display a low affinity for proteins’, while these nanoantennae are able to detect even the most minute of changes. The dye in the nanoantenna has an affinity to a specific region of a protein, which is contingent on the structure and chemistry of the protein.

The antenna also performed well when used for examining enzyme kinetics i.e. the speed at which a reaction progresses in the presence of an enzyme. It also remained stable at higher temperatures. The findings were published last month in Nature Methods.

The team explained that the nanoantenna works like a two-way radio that can both receive and transmit radio waves. It receives light in one wavelength, and depending on the protein changes it senses, it transmits light in another colour and this can be detected and studied.

“In addition to helping us understand how natural nanomachines function or malfunction, consequently leading to disease, this new method can also help chemists identify promising new drugs as well as guide nano engineers to develop improved nanomachines,” Dominic Lauzon, co-author of the study, said in a press release.

The nanoantenna was able to pass muster even with respect to protein-protein interactions. “The DNA-based nanoantennas can be synthesised with different lengths and flexibilities to optimize their function,” argues Scott Harroun, the first author of the study.

“One can easily attach a fluorescent molecule to the DNA, and then attach this fluorescent nanoantenna to a biological nanomachine, such as an enzyme.” Alexis Vallée-Bélisle, the corresponding author of the study, added that they are “most excited by is the realisation that many labs around the world, equipped with a conventional spectrofluorometer, could readily employ these nanoantenna[e] to study their favourite protein, such as to identify new drugs or to develop new nanotechnologies”