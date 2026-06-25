Did Nasa just find evidence of ancient life on Mars? Perseverance detects complex organic carbon

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has uncovered its strongest evidence yet that ancient Mars may once have supported life, after detecting complex organic carbon compounds in rocks inside Jezero Crater.

The discovery comes from two mudstone samples collected in the Bright Angel area, along the ancient river system of Neretva Vallis. Scientists found hundreds of organic signatures in the rocks, making it the most extensive organic detection recorded in Jezero Crater so far.

The findings, published in the journal Science Advances, add to growing evidence that Mars once had the chemical ingredients and environmental conditions needed to support life billions of years ago.