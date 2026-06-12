Dementia risk and nitrate: It’s all about the source, study finds

A research of over 54,000 adults found that vegetable-sourced nitrate was related to lower chances of dementia risk, while nitrate from red meat, drinking water, and processed meat was associated with a larger risk.
What we consume, how we cook the food, and what liquids we drink matter far more than earlier understood. Research has drawn major connections between dietary habits and brain health. Studies have also suggested that having full-fat dairy, like cheese, might be related to a reduced risk of dementia.
Adults who regularly cook at home shown lower rates of cognitive decline in later life. Science has now advanced to the point where a simple blood test might one day predict whether you will have Alzheimer’s years before symptoms appear, opening a window for early intervention.
Dementia is no longer a distant risk reserved for aged, but it is becoming one of the most urgent health challenges of our time. Dementia affects over 57 million people worldwide, and with nearly 10 million new cases diagnosed every year. It is a progressive neurological condition that robs individuals of memory, reasoning, and their ability to do everyday tasks. Alzheimer’s, which is its most common form, constitutes about 60–70% of all cases.
When nitrate-containing vegetables are consumed, the vitamins and antioxidants present appear to cause the nitrate to form beneficial nitric oxide, blocking the formation of N-nitrosamines. N-nitrosamine compounds are carcinogenic and possibly harmful to the brain. Animal-based foods don’t have compounds and may encourage N-nitrosamine formation. It is because of the heme iron present in meat.
In the study, candidates who consumed vegetable-rich nitrate of about one cup of baby spinach per day had a comparatively lower risk of dementia compared to participants who had higher intake of red and processed meats.
This is the first research to report a link between nitrate in drinking water and dementia. Candidates who consumed nitrate concentrations as low as 5 mg per litre, which is well below the EU/Denmark regulation limit of 50 mg/L, showed higher rates of dementia. The researchers suggested that water, like meat, contains no antioxidants to block N-nitrosamine formation.
Despite this, the researchers clearly said this does not mean that one should stop drinking water, as it remains far healthier than any sugary drinks. On an individual level, N-nitrosamine formation risk is very small. They do, however, call on regulatory agencies to study long-term, low-level exposure more carefully.
(The article has been written by Seekriti Saha, who is an intern at The Indian Express)