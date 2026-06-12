Dementia risk and nitrate: It’s all about the source, study finds

Fresh vegetables may help protect the brain, while nitrates from processed meats and other sources could increase dementia risk, according to a large new study (source: AI generated image)

A research of over 54,000 adults found that vegetable-sourced nitrate was related to lower chances of dementia risk, while nitrate from red meat, drinking water, and processed meat was associated with a larger risk.

What we consume, how we cook the food, and what liquids we drink matter far more than earlier understood. Research has drawn major connections between dietary habits and brain health. Studies have also suggested that having full-fat dairy, like cheese, might be related to a reduced risk of dementia.

Adults who regularly cook at home shown lower rates of cognitive decline in later life. Science has now advanced to the point where a simple blood test might one day predict whether you will have Alzheimer’s years before symptoms appear, opening a window for early intervention.