scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Inouye Telescope shows the sun like we have never seen it before

The Inouye Solar Telescope has captured an image of the Sun's chromosphere in exquisite detail.

high resolution image of the sun's chromosphereThe image of the Sun's chromosphere captured by Inouye has an 18 kilometre resolution. (Image credit: NSO/AURA/NSF)

The US National Science Foundation’s (NSF) new Daniel K Inouye Solar at the Haleakala Observatory on the Hawaiian island of Maui has completed nearly one year of operations. But the telescope has already proven its worth by capturing an image of the Sun in exquisite detail.

According to the NSF, the Inouye Solar Telescope is the most powerful solar telescope in the world. The image of the Sun’s chromosphere taken by the telescope has a resolution of 18 kilometres and captures a region that is 82,500 kilometres across. The chromosphere is the second of the three main layers in the Sun’s atmosphere. It is located above the photosphere and below the solar transition region and corona.

Read more |liveApple iPhone 14 Launch Live Today: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 expected, keynote starts at 10.30 pm

“NSF’s Inouye Solar Telescope is the world’s most powerful solar telescope that will forever change the way we explore and understand our sun. Its insights will transform how our nation, and the planet, predict and prepare for events like solar storms,” said NSF Director, Sethuraman Panchanathan, in a press statement.

According to Science Alert, what looks like the threads in a shag carpet in the image are actually fiery plasma flowing into the sun’s corona. The blobs of matter are granules and are about 1,600 kilometres wide.

The Sun’s chromosphere is usually invisible for the most part and can only be seen during a total solar eclipse when it appears as a red rim around the eclipsed star. But this has changed thanks to advances in imaging technology. According to the NSF, the Inouye Solar Telescope will write the next chapters of solar physics research during its planned 50-year journey, during which it help scientists understand more about the Sun, its magnetic behaviour and its influence on our planet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...Premium
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 carsPremium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 07:46:03 pm
Next Story

Apple’s iPhone 14 event 2022: What we expect to be announced tonight

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Zazai, Gurbaz start for Afghanistan
Asia Cup LIVE

Zazai, Gurbaz start for Afghanistan

Delhi in bottom one-third of states with students lacking basic numeracy skills: Survey

Delhi in bottom one-third of states with students lacking basic numeracy skills: Survey

Will buy own ‘Dhakad Dhami’ bulldozer: Uttarakhand Waqf chief

Will buy own ‘Dhakad Dhami’ bulldozer: Uttarakhand Waqf chief

4% Muslim quota: Congress turns up heat on BJP-wary KCR, Jagan

4% Muslim quota: Congress turns up heat on BJP-wary KCR, Jagan

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 expected

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 expected

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

NEET UG result: NTA assigns fictitious roll numbers for 'secrecy' during evaluation

NEET UG result: NTA assigns fictitious roll numbers for 'secrecy' during evaluation

Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
S Y Quraishi writes

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

Premium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement