Hubble Telescope captures spellbinding image of a supernova blast

A small section of a Cygnus supernova captured by the Hubble telescope (Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, W. Blair; acknowledgment: Leo Shatz)

NASA has released stunning pictures of a small section of a supernova captured by the Hubble telescope. The spellbinding picture looks right out of a science fiction movie as it appears as a “light veil draped across the sky” to NASA. The Cygnus supernova blast wave has been located around 2,400 light-years away from our planet. The supernova has a peculiar position in the northern constellation of “Cygnus (the Swan) where it covers an area 36 times larger than the full Moon”.

The supernova explosion took place between 10,000 to 20,000 years ago caused by a dying star breaking apart which is 20 times larger than our Sun. Since then the supernova remnant — a structure resulting from the explosion of a star in a supernova — has expanded 60 light-years from its centre. The shockwave which is marked by the outer structure is expanding at a speed of 354 kilometre per second.

According to NASA, “the interaction of the ejected material and the low-density interstellar material swept up by the shockwave forms the distinctive veil-like structure seen in this image”.

Hubble telescope was launched into the low earth orbit in 1990. It is larger than a school bus in size which features a 7.9 feet mirror and captures stunning images of deep space playing a major role in helping astronomers understand the universe and see various aspects of it. Also, it delivers these stunning images from time to time including the icy image of the NEOWISE comet.

