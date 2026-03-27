NASA Artemis 2 countdown begins: Crew prepares for historic moon mission launch

With just a week to go, Nasa is making final preparations for one of its most important missions in decades. If all goes as planned, the Artemis 2 mission is set to take off on April 1, with astronauts making the first trip around the moon in over 50 years.
The mission holds significance as it will be the first time humans will venture further than low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972.
The Artemis 2 mission will take four astronauts on a 10-day trip around the moon and back to Earth. The crew includes Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen.
The mission will also serve as the first crewed flight for both Nasa’s powerful Space Launch System rocket and the Orion capsule. Together, they are designed to take humans deeper into space than ever before in the modern era.
The rocket and spacecraft are already in position at Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center. They arrived at the launch pad on March 20 after a slow journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building aboard Nasa’s massive crawler-transporter.’
The road to launch has not been entirely smooth. Artemis 2 was originally expected to take off earlier, but a series of technical issues forced delays.
During an earlier test known as a wet dress rehearsal, engineers detected a leak of liquid hydrogen fuel. That issue was later resolved, and a successful test was completed on February 20. However, another problem soon appeared — a disruption in the flow of helium to the rocket’s upper stage.
As that issue could not be fixed on the launch pad, the entire rocket stack had to be rolled back for repairs before being returned to the pad again.
Nasa has said it does not plan to carry out another full rehearsal before launch. Even so, officials are being careful, given that this is a crewed mission.
\While April 1 remains the target date, the agency has backup launch windows available through April 6. If needed, another opportunity will open later in the month.
Engineers will continue to monitor every system closely in the final days before liftoff. Even small concerns could lead to a delay, as safety remains the top priority.
Artemis 2 is more than just a trip around the moon. It is part of a larger plan to return humans to the lunar surface and eventually prepare for missions to Mars.
If successful, the mission will prove that Nasa’s new systems are ready for deeper exploration. For now, all eyes are on the countdown, as the world waits to see humans head back toward the moon once again.