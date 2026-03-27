NASA Artemis 2 countdown begins: Crew prepares for historic moon mission launch

While April 1 remains the target date, the agency has backup launch windows available through April 6. If needed, another opportunity will open later in the month. (Image: x/ NASA HQ PHOTO)

With just a week to go, Nasa is making final preparations for one of its most important missions in decades. If all goes as planned, the Artemis 2 mission is set to take off on April 1, with astronauts making the first trip around the moon in over 50 years.

The mission holds significance as it will be the first time humans will venture further than low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972.

The Artemis 2 mission will take four astronauts on a 10-day trip around the moon and back to Earth. The crew includes Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen.

The mission will also serve as the first crewed flight for both Nasa’s powerful Space Launch System rocket and the Orion capsule. Together, they are designed to take humans deeper into space than ever before in the modern era.