Could Pluto be a planet again? Nasa chief sparks fresh debate

The current head of Nasa, Jared Isaacman, has publicly voiced support for restoring Pluto’s status as a full-fledged planet, reopening one of astronomy’s most debated decisions.

At a US Senate hearing on April 28, Isaacman said, “I am very much in the camp of ‘make Pluto a planet again.’” He added that efforts are currently underway to produce scientific papers that could help revive the discussion within the global astronomy community.

“We are doing some papers right now… a position that we would love to escalate through the scientific community to revisit this discussion,” he said, indicating a more formal attempt to challenge Pluto’s current classification.