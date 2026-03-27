Could life exist here? Scientists highlight 45 intriguing planets

The study also examined planets with unusual orbits, including those that move in elongated paths around their stars. (Image for representation: unplash)

Astronomers have taken a major step in the search for life beyond Earth by narrowing down thousands of distant planets to just 45 promising candidates. These worlds, scientists say, may offer the best chances of finding signs of life, or at least understanding where life could exist.

The research was led by Lisa Kaltenegger of the Carl Sagan Institute at Cornell University in the United States. Her team focused on rocky planets that orbit within what is known as the habitable zone — the region around a star where conditions may allow liquid water to exist.

Out of more than 6,000 known exoplanets, these 45 stood out as the most promising targets.