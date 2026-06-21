Could alien technology be hidden in moon dust? New study suggests unusual possibility

The search for extraterrestrial intelligence has traditionally focused on detecting radio signals or laser transmissions from distant civilisations. But a new study proposes a very different idea: traces of alien technology may already exist much closer to home, hidden within the dust covering the Moon.

In a preprint paper published on arXiv, Oxford astrophysicist Brian C Lacki argues that humanity may be looking for the wrong kind of evidence. Rather than searching for active civilisations transmitting signals across the galaxy, scientists could have better luck looking for the remnants of long-dead civilisations whose technological footprints have survived for billions of years.

The idea stems from a major challenge in the search for intelligent life. Advanced civilisations may only broadcast detectable signals for a relatively short period. Earth itself provides an example. Humans have been emitting strong radio signals into space for only about a century, and modern communication technologies are already reducing the amount of broadcast radio leakage escaping the planet.

That means the chances of two civilisations existing at the same time and detecting one another may be extremely small.

Instead, Lacki suggests focusing on “passive technosignatures”, physical remnants that could persist long after their creators have disappeared.

The study outlines several potential forms of these signatures. One possibility is giant structures designed to manipulate starlight, such as massive mirrors, light-scattering systems, or even components of hypothetical megastructures similar to Dyson swarms. Such engineering projects could leave detectable traces even after they fall into ruin.

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Over vast periods of time, these structures would gradually break apart through collisions and orbital instability. Eventually, they could be ground into microscopic particles dubbed “technograins” – tiny fragments of advanced technology reduced to dust.

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Drifting through interstellar space

According to the study, some of this dust could escape its original star system and drift through interstellar space for billions of years.

As the solar system travels through the Milky Way, it continuously sweeps up interstellar material. If ancient technograins exist, some could have entered our solar system and settled on planetary bodies.

The Moon is considered a particularly promising location to search because it lacks weather, liquid water, and significant geological activity. Unlike Earth, where ancient evidence is constantly erased, lunar regolith can preserve material for extremely long periods.

As a result, traces of alien technological debris that arrived millions or even billions of years ago could still be preserved within the Moon’s dusty surface.

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The proposal represents a shift in thinking about the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. Instead of relying solely on increasingly powerful telescopes to scan distant stars, future scientists might examine lunar samples for unusual microscopic materials or chemical signatures that cannot be explained by natural processes.

While the idea remains highly speculative and no evidence of alien technology has been found, the study highlights an intriguing possibility: humanity’s first clue that another technological civilisation once existed may not come from a signal crossing the galaxy, but from ancient dust lying quietly beneath our feet on the Moon.