Monday, January 24, 2022
‘Cosmic sails’: Hubble captures stunning galaxy in nautical themed constellation

On January 1, 2022, the Hubble Space Telescope officially passed the one-billion-second mark.

By: Science Desk | Kochi |
January 24, 2022 12:11:40 pm
The spiral arms of the galaxy NGC 3318The spiral arms of the galaxy NGC 3318 (ESA/Hubble & NASA, European Southern Observatory (ESO), R. J. Foley; Acknowledgment: R. Colombari)

NASA has released an image of the spiral arms of the galaxy NGC 3318 captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The galaxy lies in the constellation named Vela which is about 115 million light years away from Earth.

Vela is part of a larger constellation known as Argo Navis. It gets its name from the fabled ship Argo from the Greek mythology. The Argo Navis constellation is split into three parts — Carina, Puppis, and Vela.

Also read |‘Dancing Pair’: NASA’s pic of two galaxies leave netizens amazed

In the image, you can see the outer edges of the galaxy resembling a ship’s sails.

Last week, the Hubble helped spot a black hole in the Henize 2-10 galaxy which was helping create stars rather than swallowing them. The dwarf galaxy lies 30 million light years away.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On January 1, 2022, the Hubble Space Telescope achieved another milestone – it officially passed the one-billion-second mark.

Read more |Explained: NASA’s flagship telescope, and its successor

Deployed on April 25, 1990, Hubble has helped make groundbreaking scientific discoveries and also captured iconic images of space. “We can only imagine what discoveries the next one-billion seconds will bring as new telescopes like the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope and the future Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope build upon Hubble’s discoveries and work together with Hubble to expand our understanding of the universe,” NASA said in a release.

