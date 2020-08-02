This rare cosmic butterfly event is straight out of a Sci-fi movie

Rare celestial butterfly-like event (Source: ESO) Rare celestial butterfly-like event (Source: ESO)

The scientist at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) captured one of the most detailed and beautiful celestial images of all time with its Very Large Telescope (VLT). The picture is of a massive bubble in deep space which is interestingly in the shape of a butterfly and is surely a treat to the eyes. The fascinating massive blob of gas is classified by astronomers as NGC 2899. The rare celestial object is approximately 3,000 to 6,500 light-years away from earth.

How it happened

Near the center of the cosmic butterfly, there are two stars. One of these stars died and blasted surrounding gasses into space. In reaction to the emission of gas, the other star pushed itself away which led to the fairly close symmetrical butterfly phenomenon in the space.

“NGC 2899’s vast swathes of gas extend up to a maximum of two light-years from its center, glowing brightly in front of the stars of the Milky Way as the gas reaches temperatures upwards of ten thousand degrees,” ESO explains. “The high temperatures are due to the large amount of radiation from the nebula’s parent star, which causes the hydrogen gas in the nebula to glow in a reddish halo around the oxygen gas, in blue.”

Along with the highly-detailed photo of the celestial event, ESO also released a video of zooming into the planetary nebula NGC 2899 among a million stars.

These events often lead to the starting point of a new system. As the dust and gas from the explosion settle and gravity plays it part, they will eventually come together to form planets.

Surely, it would not happen overnight as it takes a long time to form. However, till that does not happen we get to experience a glorious cosmic tableau.

