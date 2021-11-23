scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
MUST READ

Chinese customs seizes meteorites passed off as pyrite

A professional appraisal revealed the 470 kg shipment consisted of 90 per cent iron and 8.9 per cent nickel but lacked the sulphur content that pyrite has.

By: Reuters | Beijing/hong Kong |
November 23, 2021 10:39:44 am
meteoritePyrite, also known as fool's gold, is used in the paper and jewellery industries. Image for representative purposes only.

Almost half a tonne of meteorites declared as pyrite ore on import have been seized by authorities in the southern city of Shenzhen, China’s customs agency said on Monday.

Officers inspected the material and determined it was inconsistent with the characteristics of pyrite, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement, adding that the company involved was unable to provide relevant certification.

Pyrite, also known as fool’s gold, is an iron sulphide mineral used in the paper and jewellery industries.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Explained: How an Indian meteorite helped study Earth’s formation

A professional appraisal revealed the 470 kg shipment consisted of 90 per cent iron and 8.9 per cent nickel but lacked the sulphur content that pyrite has, said the statement, which was accompanied by a video of customs officers inspecting a number of brownish rocks.

The appraisal also found the rocks’ composition was very similar to that of meteorites, and the owner of the shipment subsequently confirmed that is exactly what they were, customs said, adding that the case was under further processing.

Read more |Explained: What is the Winchcombe meteorite that will go on display in UK?

It was not immediately clear how the owner had come into possession of the meteorities.

China is stepping up its space exploration programme and last year brought back rocks from the moon in the first lunar sample retrieval mission since the 1970s.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 23: Latest News

Advertisement