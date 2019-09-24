China’s Yutu-2 lunar rover examines the strange substance discovered in the Moon crater

A few weeks ago, China’s Yutu-2 moon rover had spotted a strange “gel-like” substance inside a crater on the lunar surface. The scientists at China National Space Administration (CNSA) were puzzled by this however there were suggestions that the substance was created due to a meteor impact which led to melt glass being left behind. After this discovery, the Yutu-2 rover was put to examine the strange substance.

Advertising

Now in a recent update on the social media, which was first spotted and reported by Space.com, the researchers at CNSA have detailed their mission on the crater for studying the weird substance. But unfortunately, a proper understanding of this unusual substance remained difficult to be achieved during a first instance because the 2-meter-wide crater was under the shadow.

On the last day of Yutu-2 rover’s exploration, it had examined the crater site again. On the second instance, the rover could get closer to the crater to provide the best chance for scientists at detecting with the spectrometer which is located on-board.

The risky maneuver which was debated across science and driver teams seems to have paid off in the end. Some piece of material was detected by the rover, but the scientists at the Chinese Lunar Exploration Program (CLEP) are yet to reveal exactly what has been found by them.

Advertising

According to the researchers, the lunar surface which is on the far side of the Moon has remained out of reach for the explorers but so far Yutu-2 has been able to provide researchers with some great images of the empty plains on the Moon.

Also Read | NASA to build a new space telescope to spot dangerous asteroids

The Yutu-2 rover, the first lunar mission that explores the far side of the Moon. It had touched down on the Moon’s surface in January. It will continue its exploration for the next two weeks.