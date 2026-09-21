China space surge: 4 orbital rockets launched within 45 hours in satellite blitz

China launched four different orbital rockets from three launch sites within roughly 45 hours on September 15 and 16. (Image: CCTV)

China successfully launched four different orbital rockets from three separate launch sites within roughly 45 hours between September 15 and 16. The rapid launch sequence highlights the rapid expansion of China’s space sector, driven by a growing mix of state-owned aerospace organisations and private commercial launch providers.

All four missions were successful and carried satellites designed for Earth observation as well as major Chinese broadband megaconstellations, according to Space.com.

LandSpace and Orienspace lead commercial launches

The launch sequence began at 2.26 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) (11.56 am IST) on September 15, when LandSpace launched its Zhuque-2E rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The methane- and liquid-oxygen-powered rocket carried 10 satellites into low Earth orbit for Qianfan, or “Thousand Sails”, a Chinese broadband megaconstellation. If the programme proceeds as planned, Qianfan is expected to have around 15,000 active satellites eventually.

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Later that day, at 6 pm EDT (3.30 am IST the next day), Orienspace launched its Gravity-1 rocket from a sea-based platform off the coast of Shanghai. Gravity-1 carried another nine Qianfan satellites into orbit. The rocket is notable for its powerful solid-fuel propulsion and distinctive short, wide design.