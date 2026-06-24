Chinese scientists develop safer lithium battery that resists extreme heat

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, which are flammable, this rechargeable solid-state battery operates stably at temperatures up to 150 degrees Celsius. It can withstand brief thermal shocks up to 300 degrees Celsius without a drop in performance. (File Photo)

Chinese scientists have developed a ceramic-based lithium battery that is heatproof and could eventually offer a safe power source for smart sensors, aerospace gadgets, and other military applications.

The Tsinghua University-led team, which invented it, said the all-ceramic battery’s compact size, high energy density, and safety features could make it well-suited for integration into next-generation technologies.

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, which are flammable, this rechargeable solid-state battery operates stably at temperatures up to 150 degrees Celsius. It can withstand brief thermal shocks up to 300 degrees Celsius without a drop in performance.

According to their peer-reviewed journal paper published on June 5, the batteries delivered stable, pressure-free operation across a wide temperature range, offering a safe and mechanically strong power solution for miniaturised electronics.