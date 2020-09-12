scorecardresearch
China’s satellite fails to reach orbit

By: PTI | Beijing | September 12, 2020 10:20:18 pm
The launch centre said the mission failed because of abnormal performance. (Representational photo/Reuters)

China’s optical remote-sensing satellite Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C failed to enter the pre-set orbit on Saturday, official media reported in Beijing.

The satellite was launched aboard the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 1:02 pm (local time).

The launch centre said the mission failed because of abnormal performance, state-run Global Times reported.

Specific reasons for the failure are under investigation, it said.

