China picks 2 Pakistani candidates for Tiangong space programme

Two Pakistani astronauts have been chosen as candidates for an upcoming flight to Tiangong, the Chinese space station, marking another milestone in international cooperation in its manned space exploration programme.
As reported by the China Manned Space Agency (CSMA), Pakistani astronauts Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud passed several evaluation rounds and are now scheduled to go to China for additional training.
During their training period, these two candidates will receive technical, physiological, and mission-related training before being selected as payload specialists for their mission. If that happens, the astronaut would become the first foreign national to travel to China’s space station.
Officials described the development as a major milestone for both China’s expanding space ambitions and its growing partnership with Pakistan. It also opens the possibility of Pakistan sending its first astronaut into Earth’s orbit, a historic achievement for the country’s space efforts.
“This represents a landmark event for international cooperation aboard the Chinese space station,” the agency said in its statement. It added that the initiative reflects the strengthening strategic relationship between China and Pakistan, particularly in high-technology sectors such as space exploration.
This decision is one element in China’s overall strategy to turn its space programme into a base from which other countries can collaborate. This contrasts with earlier space missions, where only Chinese astronauts were able to take part.
China has emphasised that its human spaceflight programme is open to collaboration with countries around the world. “We welcome all nations to participate in scientific experiments, technological tests, and astronaut training aboard the Tiangong space station,” the agency said, highlighting its vision of shared progress in space exploration.
The choice of the two candidates from Pakistan comes after the CMSA and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission of Pakistan signed a bilateral pact in February 2025. The pact emphasises collaboration in space sciences and astronaut training programmes.
However, as preparations continue, the mission is also attracting significant attention in the international community as a possible game-changer in China’s approach to collaborations in space with other nations. If successful, it may open the doors for many more countries to launch their astronauts into Tiangong.