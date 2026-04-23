China picks 2 Pakistani candidates for Tiangong space programme

Officials described the development as a major milestone for both China’s expanding space ambitions and its growing partnership with Pakistan.(Image: China Manned Space Engineering Office)

Two Pakistani astronauts have been chosen as candidates for an upcoming flight to Tiangong, the Chinese space station, marking another milestone in international cooperation in its manned space exploration programme.

As reported by the China Manned Space Agency (CSMA), Pakistani astronauts Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud passed several evaluation rounds and are now scheduled to go to China for additional training.

During their training period, these two candidates will receive technical, physiological, and mission-related training before being selected as payload specialists for their mission. If that happens, the astronaut would become the first foreign national to travel to China’s space station.