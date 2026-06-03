China launches Falcon 9-like Long March 12B rocket in surprise debut mission

China has successfully launched the Long March 12B, a partially reusable rocket that bears several similarities to SpaceX’s Falcon 9, in a surprise maiden mission that deployed two internet satellites into orbit.
The rocket lifted off on June 1 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi Desert. The launch drew attention because it took place without warning. China did not issue airspace closure notices ahead of the mission, a safety measure commonly used by launch operators before rocket launches.
The Long March 12B’s first flight carried two operational satellites for the Qianfan, or ‘Thousand Sails’ internet megaconstellation. The network is often compared to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet system. According to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), both satellites were successfully deployed into low Earth orbit.
Designed as a two-stage rocket with a reusable first stage, the Long March 12B stands about 70 metres tall and is powered by nine engines on its booster stage. Like Falcon 9, it uses kerosene and liquid oxygen as propellants.
Despite its reusable design, CASC did not attempt to recover the booster during the rocket’s debut mission. The company said booster landing demonstrations will be carried out on future flights. SpaceX, in comparison, has successfully landed Falcon 9 first-stage boosters hundreds of times, making reusability a core part of its launch operations.
The Long March 12B is not the only Chinese rocket being developed with reusability in mind. CASC’s Long March 12A attempted a booster landing during its maiden flight in December 2025. While the rocket successfully reached orbit, the landing attempt was unsuccessful.
China’s private space companies are also pursuing reusable launch technology. Landspace’s Zhuque-3 rocket completed its first orbital mission in December 2025 but failed to recover its booster. Another reusable rocket, Space Pioneer’s Tianlong-3, completed its first flight on April 3, 2026, but the mission failed.
Several other Chinese companies are currently developing reusable launch vehicles. These include CAS Space’s Kinetica-2, Galactic Energy’s Pallas-1 and Deep Blue Aerospace’s Nebula 1. These projects highlight how China is trying to develop its reusable rockets and expand its presence in the space industry.
Though SpaceX is leading when it comes to reusing rockets, the successful launch of the Long March 12B signals China’s intent to try the same thing.