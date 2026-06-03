China launches Falcon 9-like Long March 12B rocket in surprise debut mission

The surprise mission carried two internet satellites into orbit and marks China's latest push to develop reusable rocket technology similar to SpaceX's Falcon 9. (Image: CCTV)

China has successfully launched the Long March 12B, a partially reusable rocket that bears several similarities to SpaceX’s Falcon 9, in a surprise maiden mission that deployed two internet satellites into orbit.

The rocket lifted off on June 1 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi Desert. The launch drew attention because it took place without warning. China did not issue airspace closure notices ahead of the mission, a safety measure commonly used by launch operators before rocket launches.

The Long March 12B’s first flight carried two operational satellites for the Qianfan, or ‘Thousand Sails’ internet megaconstellation. The network is often compared to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet system. According to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), both satellites were successfully deployed into low Earth orbit.