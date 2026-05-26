Tiny microbes give cheese its taste and could benefit gut health, scientists say

The scientists said they are currently working to find out more about the effects of consuming cheese on gut health. (AI-generated image/Canva)

We generally know that the cheese we eat is made from milk that is further processed. But every bite we take, the taste we feel is the result of microbial action, a new science research paper has found.

As milk turns into cheese, bacteria and fungi break down sugars, proteins, and fats, creating the distinct flavours, aromas, and textures that make each variety of cheese unique.

Research now suggests that these tiny microorganisms may do more than just shape flavour. They could also help explain why certain traditional cheeses may interact with the gut in ways that could prove beneficial to health.