Tiny microbes give cheese its taste and could benefit gut health, scientists say

We generally know that the cheese we eat is made from milk that is further processed. But every bite we take, the taste we feel is the result of microbial action, a new science research paper has found.
As milk turns into cheese, bacteria and fungi break down sugars, proteins, and fats, creating the distinct flavours, aromas, and textures that make each variety of cheese unique.
Research now suggests that these tiny microorganisms may do more than just shape flavour. They could also help explain why certain traditional cheeses may interact with the gut in ways that could prove beneficial to health.
Scientists at the University of Reading studied cheeses made by Nettlebed Creamery in Oxfordshire to examine how their microbial communities changed as the cheeses aged. They also tracked bacterial activity and chemical formation in the cheese as it matured.
As per the study published in ACS Food Science & Technology, the experiment examined soft white-rind cheese matured over several weeks and a semi-hard cheese, which was aged for about 9 months in hay.
Researchers collected samples at several points during the cheese maturation process and analysed both the bacterial communities and chemical makeup of each cheese.
“Good cheese is delicious, and the artisan varieties we studied are full of microbial life that could have benefits to your gut health,” Sabrina Longley, a PhD researcher in the Department of Food and Nutritional Sciences, told SciTechDaily.
All three cheeses were found to contain bacteria with recognised probiotic potential, which may help support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Streptococcus thermophilus, a bacteria also commonly used as a yogurt starter, remained dominant in the semi-soft and harder cheeses right through to maturity. Lactococcus lactis was found in all three cheeses throughout the entire ageing process.
The white mold Penicillium candidum, which is used to create the rind of the soft cheese studied, produces a dietary fibre called chitin that may act as a prebiotic. Prebiotics feed the beneficial bacteria already present in the gut, potentially encouraging positive changes in the gut microbiome.
The scientists said they are currently working to find out more about the effects of consuming cheese on gut health.
(Written by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express)