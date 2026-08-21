Chang’e-7: China’s moon mission to hunt for water ice at south pole

The mission will investigate permanently shadowed craters and could provide key data for China’s future crewed lunar missions. (Image: Reuters)

China is preparing to launch its Chang’e-7 lunar probe this weekend in what is being described as one of the most ambitious robotic missions ever attempted on the Moon. The mission, scheduled for August 24 Beijing time, will study the lunar south pole’s environment, terrain and resources, while also looking for signs of water ice in areas that remain permanently shielded from sunlight.

The mission will lift off aboard a Long March 5 Y14 rocket from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan.

Chang’e-7 is made up of an orbiter, lander, rover and a specialised hopper, along with a range of scientific instruments developed by organisations from several countries. Its primary target is the lunar south pole, with the lander expected to attempt a touchdown near the edge of Shackleton Crater later this year.