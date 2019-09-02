Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander separates from Orbiter, Moon landing on Sept 7

As part of manoeuvres to perform a soft-landing on the Moon’s surface, Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander has successfully separated from the Orbiter at 1:15 pm IST today on September 2, 2019. The Vikram Lander is currently located in an orbit of 119 km x 127 km and The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) says that all the systems of Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter and Lander are healthy. It is currently monitoring the health of the Orbiter and Lander from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

Following the separation, the Lander and Rover components of the spacecraft will make a soft landing in the unexplored South polar region of the Moon on September 7, 2019.

On September 1, the fifth and final Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the manoeuvre was 52 seconds after which the Orbiter achieved an orbit of 119 km x 127 km.

According to the ISRO, the south pole is especially interesting because the shadow region here is much larger than that at the north pole’s shadow area. The Chandrayaan-2 aims to “foster a new age of discovery, increase our understanding of space, stimulate the advancement of technology, promote global alliances, and inspire a future generation of explorers and scientists”.