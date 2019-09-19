Chandrayaan-2: Orbiter performing experiments with satisfaction, says ISRO

Days after Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander lost communication with ground stations during its final descent, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Thursday tweeted that experts at the Bengaluru headquarters along with the National Committee of Academicians are analysing the cause of the communication loss.

In a tweet, the space agency said, “#Chandrayaan2 Orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction. More details on https://bit.ly/2kUiM06 Meanwhile, the National Committee of academicians and ISRO experts is analysing the cause of communication loss with #VikramLander.”

#Chandrayaan2 Orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction. More details on https://t.co/Tr9Gx4RUHQ

Meanwhile, the National committee of academicians and ISRO experts is analysing the cause of communication loss with #VikramLander — ISRO (@isro) September 19, 2019

In a cryptic message posted on its Twitter handle exactly 10 days after losing contact with the lander, ISRO thanked everyone for standing with it. “We will continue to keep going forward — propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world,” it had said, without giving any update on Vikram.

India’s hopes of soft-landing a spacecraft on the Moon were dashed on September 7 after the ISRO lost communication with Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-2.

It was said that the lander failed to bring down its speed to the level required to make a soft landing. The incident, which took place 13 minutes after Vikram began its descent, hoped to reduce its speed from 6,048 km per hour to about 7 km per hour or lower.

The day after, ISRO confirmed that it has been located and the efforts to establish contact with it are in full swing.

However, there has been no update of reconnection.