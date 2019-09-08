Located Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander on lunar surface, trying to establish contact: ISRO chief

A day after Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram module went silent, ISRO chief K Sivan on Sunday said the space agency has located the lander on the lunar surface and is trying to establish contact.

“We’ve found the location of Vikram Lander on lunar surface and orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon,” Sivan told news agency ANI.

In an interview to Doordarshan, Sivan previously said attempts to re-establish contact with the lost lander would continue for the next two weeks.

At the time contact was lost on Saturday morning, Vikram was just about 2 km above the moon’s surface. It was travelling at a speed of about 60 metres/sec, and dropping vertically at about 48 metres/sec. It was clear that if the velocity was not reduced immediately, the lander would meet the Moon’s surface at great speed within a few seconds.

But contact with the lander had been lost, and scientists had no way to ascertain whether Vikram had decelerated as it had been programmed to. Nor could they intervene from the ground station to control the speed, if the lander was not being able to do so on its own.

“Vikram lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, the communications from the lander to the ground station was lost. The data is being analysed,” Sivan had announced in a choked voice.

However, the main spacecraft, or the Orbiter, will continue to go around the moon for at least a year. Its eight onboard instruments will collect different kinds of data from a distance of 100 km.

Chandrayaan-2, a follow-on mission, involved meticulous planning with hundreds of top scientists working on it. Approved in 2008, it is a Rs 978-crore initiative and a successor to Chandrayaan-1 mission. It comprises of an orbiter, lander and rover. The orbiter carries eight scientific payloads for mapping the lunar surface and study the exosphere (outer atmosphere) of the moon.

ISRO’s efforts to perform a soft landing on the lunar surface drew praise from across the world including from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Stating that “space is hard”, NASA said that it looks forward to future opportunities to explore the solar system with ISRO. “We commend ISRO’s attempt to land their Chandrayaan-2 mission on the Moon’s South Pole. You have inspired us with your journey and look forward to future opportunities to explore our solar system together,” NASA tweeted.