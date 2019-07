Days after ISRO’s moon mission was called off due to a technical snag, the space agency Thursday announced that they will proceed with the Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 22 at 2.43 pm.

“Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019,” ISRO tweeted.

ISRO’s ambitious moon mission was called off less than an hour before the launch on July 15.