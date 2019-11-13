Chandrayaan-2 releases 3D image of crater on moon

Toggle Menu Sections
The Terrain Mapping Camera-2 (TMC-2)provided images at 5m spatial resolution and stereo triplets (fore, nadir and aft views) from a 100 km orbit for preparing Digital Elevation model (DEM) of the complete lunar surface.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Wednesday released a fresh 3-D photo of an impact crater on the moon’s surface captured by the Chandrayaan-2.

The triplet images from TMC-2, when processed into Digital Elevation Models, enable mapping of surface landform morphologies including — craters, lava tubes (potential sites for future habitability), rilles, dorsa or wrinkle ridges, graben structures, and lunar domes or cones.

