ISRO releases images of Moon craters clicked by Chandrayaan-2

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Monday released a set of pictures showing the surface of the Moon using the Terrain Mapping Camera installed on Chandrayaan-2.

The pictures clicked from an altitude of 4,375 km shows craters such as Jackson, Mitra (named after an Indian physicist), Mach and Korolev. “Lunar surface imaged by Terrain Mapping Camera-2(TMC-2) of Chandrayaan-2 on August 23 at an altitude of about 4375 km showing craters such as Jackson, Mach, Korolev and Mitra,” the space agency said in a tweet.

The Mitra crater, photographed by Chandrayaan-2, was named after Professor Sisir Kumar Mitra, an Indian physicist and a Padma Bhushan recipient who was known for his pioneering work in the field of ionosphere and Radiophysics, the space agency told.

It also clicked photographs of the Lunar north polar region, showing craters such as Plaskett, Rozhdestvenskiy and Hermite–one of the coldest spots in the solar system, ISRO said.

Earlier this week, ISRO released the first image of the Moon captured by the spacecraft, which moved into a lower orbit around the Moon on Wednesday. The space agency has said the spacecraft has been functioning normally.

Chandrayaan-2 will take up the crucial process of attempting a soft landing of its lander ‘Vikram’ in the early hours of September 7.

“It is expected to make a soft landing (on the surface of the moon) at around 1.40 am and completed by 1.55 am. At the global level, this is an important mission. It is being keenly watched by everyone,” space agency chief K Sivan had said earlier. Chandrayaan-2 is India’s first attempt to land a spacecraft on the Moon.