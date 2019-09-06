Chandrayaan-2 Moon landing: How to watch live, key details for India’s Moon mission

Two days after Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft’s Vikram Lander successfully carried out the second deorbiting manoeuvre, inching closer towards the Lunar surface, all eyes are set on India’s historic touchdown, which will take place in early hours of Saturday.

Advertising

The Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan-2 mission successfully carried out the second de-orbiting manoeuvre in the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. The nine-second de-orbiting manoeuvre was performed at 3.42 am.

ISRO said the manoeuvre has paved the way for the required orbit for the Vikram Lander to commence its descent towards the surface of the Moon. As the Lander gears up for its final descent to the Moon, we take a look at everything to know about India’s historic moon mission.

ALSO READ | NASA, whole world will be watching Chandrayaan-2’s landing on Moon, says former astronaut

Advertising

When will Chandrayaan-2 land on Moon?

Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to land on the Moon on September 7, which is Saturday between 1.30 am and 2.30 am. The touchdown of ‘Vikram’ lander will be followed by the rollout of rover ‘Pragyan’ between 5.30 am and 6.30 am.

Chandrayaan-2 comprises an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan). ‘Vikram’ will soft-land near the South polar region of the Moon between Manzinus C and Simpelius N craters.

ISRO is aiming for the South polar region simply due to a higher possibility of the presence of water in this region. The lunar surface area under shadow at the South Pole is much larger than that at the North Pole. There are craters that are cold traps in the region that contain a fossil record of the early Solar System.

Also read: Chandrayaan-2 mission landing tonight: What is Vikram lander?

The 27-kg robotic vehicle ‘Pragyan’ leverages solar energy to function. It can travel up to 500 metres from the landing spot on the Moon. The Vikram lander separated from the main spacecraft module on Monday and is orbiting the Moon independently. “We are eagerly waiting for the event. Everything is going according to the plan,” ISRO Chairman K Sivan told news agency PTI.

Chandrayaan-2 Moon touchdown: How to watch live

Those interested in watching the soft landing will need to tune in to Doordarshan or watch the webcast on the ISRO website. The live telecast will begin at 1:10 am on September 7. It will also be streamed on social media channels of ISRO such as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

What is Chandrayaan-2’s mission on Moon?

The 1,471-kg ‘Vikram’, named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, father of the Indian space program, carries three scientific payloads to conduct surface and sub-surface science experiments on the Moon. The rover carries two payloads, which will help enhance India’s understanding of the lunar surface.

Read more: Chandrayaan-2 landing: 15 ‘terrifying’ minutes to history tonight

The Vikram lander is designed to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 earth days. It will orbit the Moon and relay information to ISRO for at least one year.

Chandrayaan-2: Everything that has happened so far

The first de-orbiting manoeuvre was carried out at 8.50 am on Tuesday. The four-second manoeuvre was performed a day after the Vikram Lander separated from the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter. “Both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy,” ISRO had said on Tuesday.

In the last week, India’s second lunar mission has taken several steps and is just days away from creating history as it prepares for a soft-landing on the surface of the Moon.

Advertising

While the Vikram lander separated on Monday, the main spacecraft module of Chandrayaan-2 had reached the near-circular orbit this past Sunday. Its orbit is 119 km from the moon’s surface at its nearest and 127 km at the farthest, according to the information given in the ISRO statement.