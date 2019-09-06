Chandrayaan-2 will land on the Moon in the early hours of September 7

Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing Date and Time: Chandrayaan-2, is set to perform soft-landing in the unexplored South Pole region of the Moon on September 7. The Vikram Lander had successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on Monday afternoon and it is currently on its way to land on the Moon.

A successful landing on the Moon will make India the fourth nation to perform soft-landing on the lunar surface and the first nation to touch down the South Pole region of the Moon.

Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing Date and Time

Using the onboard propulsion system, the Vikram Lander is approaching the Moon carrying the Pragyaan Rover. It will make contact with the lunar surface between 1:30 am and 2:30 am on September 7, 2019. The rover will roll out between 5:30 am and 6:30 am.

Recently, the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft performed second de-manoeuvre on Wednesday. With this manoeuvre, the Vikram Lander achieved the required orbit to commence its descent towards the surface of the Moon.

The second de-orbiting maneuver for #Chandrayaan spacecraft was performed successfully today (September 04, 2019) beginning at 0342 hrs IST. For details please see https://t.co/GiKDS6CmxE — ISRO (@isro) September 3, 2019

The orbit of Vikram Lander is currently 35km x 101km. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in an orbit of 96 km x 125 km. ISRO notified that both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy.

ISRO will telecast the updates on its website, isro.gov.in and the same will stream on the press information bureau of India’s YouTube channel as well. The official Twitter handle of ISRO will also give updates on the Chandrayaan-2.