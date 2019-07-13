Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Streaming, India timings: Here’s how you can watch Chandrayaan 2 launch live

Chandrayaan-2 Mission Launch Live Streaming: ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) will be launching its Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission on July 15. The launch will take place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrayaan 2 is ISRO’s second attempt at sending a study probe to the Moon. Chandrayaan 1 was just an orbital drone that revolved around the Moon and an impactor that landed on the lunar surface. Whereas, Chandrayaan 2 has a rover that will move around on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan 2 will be launched on-board a GSLV Mk-III rocket and is expected to land on the Moon around September 6. The launch will take place on July 15 at 2:51 am. Here’s how you can watch the launch of Chandrayaan 2 live:

Doordarshan (DD) has the official rights to stream the event live. On the day of the launch, DD will stream the event live on its TV channel along with commentary and visuals from both the launch pad and ISRO’s mission control room.

Interested viewers can also log on to DD’s official YouTube channel to watch the live stream. ISRO will also stream the event live on its official Twitter and Facebook handles. It is yet unknown if ISRO will stream it live on its YouTube channel also, but its highly likely that this will happen.

A few lucky people will also be able to watch the Chandrayaan 2 launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre’s viewing gallery. The Space Centre was accepting registrations for the same earlier this year, however, those are now closed.