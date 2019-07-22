Chandrayaan-2 launch today: How to watch livestream for ISRO’s Moon landing mission

Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Streaming: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the Chandrayaan-2 mission today at 2:43 pm, a week after it had to postpone the launch following a sudden drop in pressure in one of the helium tanks on the GSLV Mk-III rocket.

“The pressure in one of the helium tanks was observed to be falling. It happened while the cryogenic fuel, which is supercooled to temperatures well below -100 degrees Celsius, was being loaded. Because of the extremely low temperatures of the fuel, the environment surrounding the fuel tanks also get cooled,” an ISRO scientist associated with the mission told The Sunday Express.

However, the scientist had added that the “problem was not fatal,” and while the mission could have been successful during the earlier take off, mission control decided not to take the risk.

If the Chandrayaan-2 becomes successful, India will be the fourth nation to land a rover on the lunar surface. The other three nations are United States, Russia, and China. Countdown to the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission has already begun and the livestream for the launch will also be available online.

Where is Chandrayaan-2 launch taking place, what time?

The Chandrayaan-2 carries an orbiter, a lander, and a rover. The launch countdown started at 6:43 pm yesterday, and the lunar lander is on board the GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle. The Chandrayaan-2 launch is taking place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The Chandrayaan-2 is set to take off at 2:43 pm today.

How to watch Chandrayaan-2 launch livestream

Users can head to the official Twitter account of ISRO (twitter.com/isro) or the official ISRO Facebook account (facebook.com/isro) to watch the event live on their smartphone or desktop or laptop. Apart from that, users can also watch the livestream of the Chandrayaan-2 launch at the YouTube channel of Doordarshan. We have embedded the live video above. You can come back to this page to watch the launch– the livestream will start at 2:10 pm today.

Doordarshan will also be broadcasting the livestream of the Chandrayaan-2 live on its TV channel as well. So, in case something happens to your internet connection at the crucial moment, you can turn towards your TV screens.