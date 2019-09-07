Chandrayaan-2: India on edge as ISRO loses communication with Moon lander

India’s dream of landing a spacecraft on moon lay shattered as the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-2 failed to make a smooth soft-landing, unable to bring down its speed to the required level. The failure happened 13 minutes after Vikram began its descent, hoping to reduce its speed from 6048 km per hour to about 7 km per hour or lower to enable a soft landing. Chandrayaan-2 LIVE updates

The mission operations complex at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru stopped receiving data from the lander. At the time of going to press, an official announcement of the failure was still awaited. But ISRO chief Sivan said communication with the lander had been lost.

India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

“The descent of Vikram was going on as per plan, and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of at 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from the lander to ground station was lost. Data being analysed,” ISRO chairman K Sivan said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had joined the scientists 15 minutes before the descent began at 1.38 am on Saturday night, was briefed by a glum-looking ISRO chairman K Sivan, and other senior officials. Before that Sivan and other officials held consultations immediately after the control room stopped receiving the signals.

“There are ups and downs in life. This is not a small achievement. The nation is proud of you. Hope for the best. I congratulate you. You all have done a big service to the nation, science and mankind. I am with you all the way, move forward bravely,” PM Narendra Modi told the ISRO team.

Chandrayaan-2 was India’s first attempt at landing a spacecraft on the moon. Only three countries – the United States, the erstwhile USSR and China – have managed to place a spacecraft on Moon so far.

The Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover were supposed to land on the moon and carry out observations and experiments for 14 days. The Orbiter component of Chandrayaan-2, however, was doing fine and continued to communicate with the control room.

Earlier, there was tremendous excitement in the control room as India was on the verge of creating history by getting its spacecraft to land near the south pole, something that no other spacecraft has managed to do. Till the lander was making its descent as per the plan, there were smiles all around and occasional applause. But the excitement soon gave way to despair once the communication with the lander was lost.