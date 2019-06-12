Chandrayaan 2, India’s 1000 cr Moon mission, to take off on July 15

Chandrayaan 2, India’s mission to the Moon will take off on July 15 at 2.51 am, ISRO chairperson Dr K Sivan announced at a press conference Wednesday. Chandrayaan-2 will carry 13 scientific satellites with it and weighs about 3.8 tonnes, the equivalent of eight elephants, Sivan said.

Chandrayaan-2 will explore the southern part of the Moon, Sivan added, making India the first country to do so.

The ISRO chairperson said this mission is the most complex one ever undertaken by the organisation.

How will Chandrayaan 2 land on the Moon?

According to a statement issued by ISRO, Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar mission, will have three modules — Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) & Rover (Pragyan).

The orbiter and lander modules will be interfaced mechanically and stacked together as an integrated module and accommodated inside GSLV MK-III, the launch vehicle.

The Rover is housed inside the Lander. After its launch by GSLV MK-III, the integrated module will reach the Moon orbit using the Orbiter propulsion module.

Following this, the Lander will separate from the Orbiter and soft land at a predetermined site close to the lunar South Pole.

The Rover will roll out and carry out scientific experiments on the lunar surface. Instruments are also mounted on Lander and Orbiter for carrying out scientific experiments.