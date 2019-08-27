Chandrayaan-2: Here’s what India’s second lunar mission has done so far

A set of images showing the surface of the Moon clicked by Chandrayaan-2 were released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday. The photos were clicked using the Terrain Mapping Camera-2 (TMC-2) installed on Chandrayaan-2.

The images were clicked from an altitude of about 4,375 kilometres from the lunar surface and show craters such as Jackson, Mach, Korolev and Mitra, the Indian space agency said. The Mitra crater is named after Sisir Kumar Mitra, who was an Indian physicist and a Padma Bhushan recipient known for his pioneering work in the field of ionosphere and Radiophysics, the space agency said in a statement.

Lunar surface imaged by Terrain Mapping Camera-2(TMC-2) of #Chandrayaan2 on August 23 at an altitude of about 4375 km showing craters such as Jackson, Mach, Korolev and Mitra (In the name of Prof. Sisir Kumar Mitra) For more images please visit https://t.co/ElNS4qIBvh pic.twitter.com/T31bFh102v — ISRO (@isro) August 26, 2019

Apart from this, the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft has also clicked photographs of the north polar region of the Moon, that shows impact craters such as Plaskett, Rozhdestvenskiy and Hermite – one of the coldest spots in the solar system, the ISRO release said.

This is not the first time that ISRO has released the images clicked by the Chandrayaan-2 mission. In fact, last week the first-ever image of the Moon was captured by Chandrayaan-2 and prior to that, it had also clicked a few images of the Earth while it was orbiting around the planer. Here are the previous photos that Chandrayaan-2 has clicked.

Going ahead, Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to go for its third lunar orbit manoeuvre which will be taking place on Wednesday, August 28 in between 05:30-06:30 hours IST, the agency said in an earlier update. To recall, Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft had its second lunar bound orbit manoeuvre last week on Wednesday, August 21.

Last week on August 20, the Chandrayaan-2 mission crossed a key milestone in its journey to the Moon, after it entered the lunar orbit, almost 30 days after being launched on July 22 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Chandrayaan-2 is India’s first lunar mission attempt to land a spacecraft on the surface of the Moon. The lander and rover components of Chandrayaan-2 mission, named Vikram and Pragyaan, respectively, are scheduled to make a soft landing on September 7 at 01:40 hours IST.