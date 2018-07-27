Lunar Eclipse 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Date, timings and how to watch the blood moon

Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse 2018 tonight LIVE UPDATES: During this rare phenomena, the Moon will turn bright red and it will be visible in India as well. (Image: AP) Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse 2018 tonight LIVE UPDATES: During this rare phenomena, the Moon will turn bright red and it will be visible in India as well. (Image: AP)

Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse July 2018 today India LIVE UPDATES: The century’s longest total lunar eclipse will take place tonight on July 27 till the early hours of July 28. During this rare phenomena, the Moon will turn bright red and it will be visible in India as well. According to NASA, the total lunar eclipse will last for close to one hour and 43 minutes, starting late at night and continuing till the early hours of July 28.

In addition, the event will also be visible in parts of South-America, parts of Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia. All of Asia (including India), and Eastern Africa will get to watch the entire eclipse including the two partial lunar eclipse.

The first part of lunar eclipse is expected to start at around 11:44 PM IST on July 27. The Moon will turn red only at the highest point of the total lunar eclipse, which starts around 1 AM on the night of July 28. The phenomenon should last till 2:43 AM IST on July 28. Those planning to watch this celestial event should note that unlike solar eclipse, one does not need to cover their eyes with protective filters to view the Blood Moon.