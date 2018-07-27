Follow Us:
Lunar Eclipse 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Date, timings and how to watch the blood moon

Chandra Grahan July 2018 or Lunar Eclipse 2018, Blood Moon Eclipse 2018 today time in India LIVE UPDATES: The century's longest will take place on July 27, which is today. Here are the India timings, how to watch, and more.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2018 5:55:47 pm
Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse July 2018 today India LIVE UPDATES: The century’s longest total lunar eclipse will take place tonight on July 27 till the early hours of July 28. During this rare phenomena, the Moon will turn bright red and it will be visible in India as well. According to NASA, the total lunar eclipse will last for close to one hour and 43 minutes, starting late at night and continuing till the early hours of July 28.

In addition, the event will also be visible in parts of South-America, parts of Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia. All of Asia (including India), and Eastern Africa will get to watch the entire eclipse including the two partial lunar eclipse.

The first part of lunar eclipse is expected to start at around 11:44 PM IST on July 27. The Moon will turn red only at the highest point of the total lunar eclipse, which starts around 1 AM on the night of July 28. The phenomenon should last till 2:43 AM IST on July 28.  Those planning to watch this celestial event should note that unlike solar eclipse, one does not need to cover their eyes with protective filters to view the Blood Moon.

Chandra Grahan or Lunar eclipse 2018, blood moon July 2018 Live Updates: (READ IN HINDI)  

17:55 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Lunar Eclipse 2018: Here is why the Moon appears 'blood red'

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned and the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the satellite. The Moon turns 'blood red' colour thanks to scattering of sunlight. Though Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the Moon, some indirect sunlight still manages to reach the satellite due to which Moon appears red.

In India, the cloudy sky is likely to cause viewing problems. A total lunar eclipse is when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned and the Earth completely blocks sunlight from reaching the satellite. This is the longest eclipse in the century, which will last for one hour, 43 minutes.

A partial lunar eclipse will can be witnessed after 2:43 AM IST on July 28 as Moon continues on its orbit and pulls away from the Earth's shadow. Blood Moon tonight matters because India will not get to witness another event like this till September 2025, which is a long wait.

