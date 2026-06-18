Dairy and tofu waste can become powerful carbon traps, Swiss scientists find

Researchers at ETH Zurich extracted proteins from waste dairy byproducts and combined them with potassium hydroxide in an elaborate process to make porous beads. (File Photo)

Protein-rich waste liquid from tofu or dairy production could be made into beads that capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, researchers at a Swiss institute have found.

The researchers at ETH Zurich extracted proteins from dairy waste byproducts and combined them with potassium hydroxide in an elaborate process to produce porous beads.

Large amounts of protein-rich liquid are generated during dairy and tofu production, of which only a portion is reused in food manufacturing, while the rest is thrown away.

The process of capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is called Direct Air Capture ( DAC), and a spinoff of ETH Zurich was the first to bring this technology to the market.