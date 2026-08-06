Cannabis-derived drug reduces nightmares in clinical trial: Study

A prescription medication containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound found in cannabis, significantly reduced trauma-related nightmares in people living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). More than one-third of patients reported that the nightmares disappeared completely after 10 weeks of treatment, according to a new study published in Nature Medicine.

The research, led by scientists at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, suggests that the cannabis-derived medication Dronabinol could become a promising treatment option for one of PTSD’s most distressing and difficult-to-treat symptoms. The findings are particularly significant because Germany currently has no medications specifically approved for trauma-related nightmares, while existing therapies often provide only limited relief.

PTSD nightmares: A debilitating symptom

PTSD develops after exposure to severe trauma, including war, violence, accidents, natural disasters, or life-threatening events. One of its hallmark symptoms is recurring nightmares in which patients repeatedly relive their traumatic experiences during sleep.

These episodes can trigger panic, chronic sleep deprivation, anxiety about going to bed, and significantly impair quality of life. While antidepressants and certain blood pressure medications are sometimes prescribed to manage PTSD-related sleep disturbances, they often fail to reduce the nightmares themselves.

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Seeking alternative therapies, researchers turned their attention to THC, which helps regulate sleep, emotional memory processing, and stress responses. They hypothesised that the compound could reduce dream activity during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, the phase most closely associated with vivid dreaming and emotional memory processing.

More than 170 participants

The double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial involved more than 170 adults diagnosed with PTSD who experienced frequent and severe nightmares.

Participants were randomly assigned to receive either Dronabinol — a prescription medication containing plant-derived THC — or a cannabis-flavoured placebo that looked and tasted identical. Both treatments were administered as oral drops taken each evening before bedtime over a period of 10 weeks.

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Neither participants nor healthcare providers knew which treatment each individual received until the study concluded, making it one of the most rigorous methods for evaluating a medication’s effectiveness.

Significant reduction in nightmare severity

By the end of the study, participants receiving Dronabinol experienced substantially greater improvements than those given the placebo.

Using an eight-point nightmare severity scale, researchers found that patients treated with THC experienced an average reduction of 3.7 points, compared with 2.2 points among participants receiving the placebo.

The improvements extended beyond statistical measurements.

According to the researchers:

More than one-third of patients reported that their nightmares had disappeared completely.

Another 21% experienced at least a 50% reduction in nightmare severity.

Approximately five out of six patients taking Dronabinol said their overall health had improved significantly during the treatment period.

Lead researcher Prof. Stefan Röpke said the results indicate that targeting nightmares directly could provide meaningful relief for PTSD patients, even if other symptoms remain.

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Sleep improved, but overall PTSD symptoms remained largely unchanged

While Dronabinol produced clear improvements in nightmare frequency and sleep quality, the researchers noted that it did not conclusively reduce the overall severity of PTSD or accompanying depression.

Instead, its primary benefit appeared to be interrupting the repeated nighttime reliving of traumatic experiences, allowing patients to sleep more peacefully.

Researchers believe that improving sleep could still have important long-term benefits because chronic sleep disruption is known to worsen mental health, emotional regulation, and daily functioning in people with PTSD.

Mild side effects

The study found no severe side effects associated with the medication.

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Some participants receiving Dronabinol experienced mild to moderate adverse effects, including:

Dizziness

Headaches

Increased appetite

Importantly, researchers reported no evidence of withdrawal symptoms after participants stopped taking the medication at the end of the 10-week treatment period.

Longer studies planned

Despite the encouraging findings, the researchers emphasised that additional research is needed before Dronabinol can be widely recommended for PTSD-related nightmares.

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Future studies will investigate whether the treatment remains effective and safe during longer periods of use and whether patients gradually develop tolerance to THC over time.

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The study, published in Nature Medicine, was led by researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin in collaboration with scientists from the Psychiatric University Clinic of Charité at St. Hedwig Hospital, the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, and the Central Institute for Mental Health in Mannheim. The research received support from Bionorica SE.